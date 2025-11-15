Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $259.50 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.55 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

