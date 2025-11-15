Good Life Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 94.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 36.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 623,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $61,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $84.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Starbucks to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

