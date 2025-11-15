Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

