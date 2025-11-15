Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 10,765 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF $KBWD

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBWD. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter worth about $140,000.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
