Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 10,765 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF $KBWD

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBWD. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter worth about $140,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.1475 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

