Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF $JSML

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 224.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 53,503 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of JSML opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $77.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.84.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

About Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

