Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.69.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.37 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

