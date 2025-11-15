Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 2,838 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Graco by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $80.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $543.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.07 million. Graco had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 22.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

