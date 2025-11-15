Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.