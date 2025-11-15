Brokerages Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) PT at $26.50

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

ARIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 19th.

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.67. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,758,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 1,391.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,522,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,200,000 after buying an additional 2,353,213 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 43.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 631,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after buying an additional 115,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 149,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

