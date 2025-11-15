Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,120,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 1.0% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Southern were worth $194,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,210,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,582,126,000 after buying an additional 1,419,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,006,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,377,494,000 after buying an additional 241,572 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,912,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,419,000 after acquiring an additional 107,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,680,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,297,000 after acquiring an additional 81,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $510,229,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Southern Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SO stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.27%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

