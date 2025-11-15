ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,691 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 45.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.33 and a 52-week high of $114.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.