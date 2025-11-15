Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 129,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 183.0% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after buying an additional 1,850,871 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Fastenal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 195,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

