Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $176,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 403 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total value of $1,157,994.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,966.10. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,320 shares of company stock worth $9,605,487. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $922.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $934.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $966.73. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $871.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,130.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,140.00 to $1,134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,063.88.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

