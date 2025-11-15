Fastenal Company $FAST Stock Position Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 111.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,800. This represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

