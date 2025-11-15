National Pension Service Has $30.92 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $30,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 200.0% during the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 81.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $45.31 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley acquired 5,661 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,489.28. This represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.