Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 631.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,958,000 after purchasing an additional 596,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,182,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,586,000 after purchasing an additional 393,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $215.84 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.99 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.26. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.03 per share, for a total transaction of $108,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,872.86. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $72,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,748.95. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and have sold 7,120 shares valued at $1,880,196. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

