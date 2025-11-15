Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after buying an additional 1,054,301 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $67,832,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7,805.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 825,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,265.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,970 shares of company stock worth $1,862,878 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3%

EW stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

