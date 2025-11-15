FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,091,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.27% of FirstEnergy worth $524,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 140,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 38,527 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 107,579 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 860,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays raised FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

NYSE:FE opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

