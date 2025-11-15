Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Insulet worth $603,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $332.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.58 and a 200 day moving average of $312.03. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $230.05 and a 52 week high of $353.50.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.10.

In other news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

