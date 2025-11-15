Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.54% of Hubbell worth $550,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $213,283,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 975,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,702,000 after purchasing an additional 628,886 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $230,200,000. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hubbell by 35.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,353,000 after buying an additional 287,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $431.97 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.42 and a 52-week high of $484.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.10. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.83.

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,247.76. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. The trade was a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

