Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,794,677 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Regions Financial worth $557,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 34.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 61,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,972,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,866,000 after purchasing an additional 325,382 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 342,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

