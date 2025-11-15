Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 163,126 Shares of Kellanova $K

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,289,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,126 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.10% of Kellanova worth $577,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE K opened at $83.32 on Friday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 63.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Weiss Ratings lowered Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

