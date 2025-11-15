ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,089 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,775,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,356,000 after purchasing an additional 339,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,766,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,234,000 after buying an additional 193,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,550,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,111,000 after buying an additional 6,284,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,931,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,368,000 after buying an additional 440,163 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,177,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,062,000 after buying an additional 1,112,088 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $22.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

