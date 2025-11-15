Bank Of Montreal $BMO Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,842,134 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 939,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Bank Of Montreal worth $655,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 40.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Down 0.2%

BMO stock opened at $123.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.71. Bank Of Montreal has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $131.36. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank Of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

