Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.890-2.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOMD opened at $12.21 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $881.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 87.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

