Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,565,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $889,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 226,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of VOO opened at $617.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $614.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What is a support level?
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.