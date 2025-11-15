Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,565,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $889,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 226,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $617.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $614.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

