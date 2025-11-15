BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

BioAtla Stock Performance

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.04. BioAtla has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BCAB. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioAtla to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioAtla by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,945,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 162,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 968.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

