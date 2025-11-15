Burling Wealth Partners LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Burling Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 target price (up previously from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.94.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $552.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $506.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.95. The stock has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $596.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total transaction of $6,034,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. This represents a 55.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

