CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,939 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13. The company has a market capitalization of $768.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.