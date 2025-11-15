Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,470,000 after acquiring an additional 918,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,548,000 after purchasing an additional 576,468 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,385,000 after purchasing an additional 498,212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 516.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,311,000 after purchasing an additional 482,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $43,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,797. This represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $138.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $142.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $118.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $128.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

