PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $20.46 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,601 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $66.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

