Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF $FLSP Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) by 54,881.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,436 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $25,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLSP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the second quarter worth $143,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLSP opened at $26.94 on Friday. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $536.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

