Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 928.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 49.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 438.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.71 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

