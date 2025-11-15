PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $28.14 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $28,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

