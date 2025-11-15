Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 156,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NYSE:PAAS opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The firm had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.