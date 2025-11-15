Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 400 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 772.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 16,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. CIBC set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.27.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.29.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

