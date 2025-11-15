KBC Group NV Sells 3,652 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 88.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 1,159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,920. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $564,087.51. Following the transaction, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,474.87. The trade was a 46.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 64,975 shares of company stock worth $6,011,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.69.

OKTA stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.63. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

