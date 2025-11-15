Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $64.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $89,371.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 97,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,002.08. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,394,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.8%

FBIN stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $81.93.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

