Head-To-Head Analysis: Blaize (BZAI) and Its Competitors

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Blaize to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blaize and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Blaize alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blaize 1 1 4 1 2.71 Blaize Competitors 231 266 217 3 1.99

Blaize currently has a consensus price target of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 202.79%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blaize is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blaize N/A N/A -67.30% Blaize Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Blaize and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.1% of Blaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Blaize shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blaize and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blaize $1.55 million -$4.11 million -4.40 Blaize Competitors $41.37 million -$18.54 million 94.32

Blaize’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blaize. Blaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Blaize has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blaize’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blaize beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Blaize Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

Receive News & Ratings for Blaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.