KBC Group NV Lowers Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 59.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,360 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 66.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 63.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell’s by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 514,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 66,486 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell’s by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Campbell’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell’s stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $46.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.01.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Campbell’s’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

Campbell’s Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

