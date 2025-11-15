KBC Group NV Has $6.64 Million Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in MSCI by 22.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 101,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,690,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $611,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 26.8% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.90.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $564.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.73 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $564.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The business had revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

