YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on YPF Sociedad Anonima from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

YPF opened at $38.55 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 92.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 34,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 88.9% in the second quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,615,000 after acquiring an additional 697,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 24.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,179,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,345,000 after acquiring an additional 233,983 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

