Financial Analysis: SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and SANUWAVE Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $319,000.00 0.00 -$12.87 million ($14.69) 0.00 SANUWAVE Health $41.28 million 6.85 -$25.81 million ($1.30) -25.36

Motus GI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SANUWAVE Health. SANUWAVE Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.1% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Motus GI and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI N/A N/A N/A SANUWAVE Health -1.33% -23.83% -20.60%

Risk & Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats Motus GI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide solution for pain management in sports medicine and physical therapy. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

