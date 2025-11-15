Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,235,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after buying an additional 566,530 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 24,351.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 542,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after acquiring an additional 540,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,373,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,489,000 after purchasing an additional 390,399 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $20,857,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $19,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barrington Research set a $79.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Henry Schein Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of HSIC opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.