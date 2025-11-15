Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,812,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $685,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,741,000 after purchasing an additional 136,708 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veralto by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,656,000 after buying an additional 1,363,502 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Veralto by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 172,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,162,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,064,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,493,000 after acquiring an additional 658,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $98.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $110.11.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

