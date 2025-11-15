JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $52.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PRKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised United Parks & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.09.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PRKS opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.38. United Parks & Resorts has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $511.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.43 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 12.39%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRKS. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 25.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 58.4% during the third quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 43,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $8,108,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 753.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 174,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 153,659 shares during the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.