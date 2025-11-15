iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $18,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,656,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,675,000 after buying an additional 97,475 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 226,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 90,935 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,287,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

