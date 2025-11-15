Woodward, Inc. $WWD Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 165,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Woodward to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Stock Down 1.1%

Woodward stock opened at $260.44 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $274.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

