PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $472.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $433.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.06. The stock has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $480.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.