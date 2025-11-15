Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TME. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $27.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,948,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,993,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,206,000 after buying an additional 404,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,085,000 after buying an additional 4,071,323 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,020,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,553,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,677,000 after acquiring an additional 155,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

